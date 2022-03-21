Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

25,460 KM

$30,800

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

LX REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CAR PLAY | ANDROID AUTO |

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

25,460KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8716091
  • Stock #: 20-94978
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC6L7794978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,460 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Kia Sportage comes with features such as rear camera, heated seats, tilt & telescopic steering, bluetooth, crusie control, alloy wheels, power windows, power locks, power steering, apple car play, android auto, front & rear armrest. Call to book your test drive today!



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

