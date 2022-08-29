2020 Kia Sportage

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9107812

9107812 Stock #: 22042

22042 VIN: kndpmcac1l7673775

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 98,000 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

