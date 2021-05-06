Menu
2020 Land Rover Discovery

12,916 KM

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2020 Land Rover Discovery

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport P250S AWD, Navi, Back Up Cam, Wireless Charging!

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport P250S AWD, Navi, Back Up Cam, Wireless Charging!

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

12,916KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7125928
  • Stock #: R21A0113T
  • VIN: SALCJ2FX3LH843747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R21A0113T
  • Mileage 12,916 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Badging + Automatic LED Headlights + Fixed Panoramic Sunroof** $162 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Fixed Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Black Badging - Integrated Garage Door Opener - Wireless Charging Pad - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 18 Inch Black Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Touchscreen Infotainment - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Proximity Key - Push Button Start - Power Liftgate - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Automatic LED Headlights - LED Daytime Running Light - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/HD Radio/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: All Terrain Progress Control - Hill Decent Control - Traction Control - Rain Sensing Wipers - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Forward Alert - Autonomous Emergency Braking - Blind Spot Assist - Lane Keep Assist with Steering Assist - Traffic Sign Recognition - Adaptive Speed Limiter - Driver Conditioning Monitor - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

