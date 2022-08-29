Menu
2020 Land Rover Evoque

51,926 KM

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoplanet

844-470-1227

SE P250 AWD, Navi, Pano Roof, Meridian Sound!

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

51,926KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9150358
  • Stock #: P21A0320
  • VIN: SALZP2FXXLH050213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,926 KM

Vehicle Description

$206 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Fixed Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Memory Front Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Meridian Sound System - Automatic Start/Stop Technology CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Touchscreen Infotainment - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Digital Cluster - Proximity Key - Push Button Start - Power Liftgate - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Usb/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Clear Exit Monitor - Hill Descent Control - Lane Keep Assist - Speed Limit Awareness with Traffic Sign Recognition - Rain Sensing Wipers - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Leather Interior
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Child-Safety Locks
Center Arm Rest

