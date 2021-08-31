Menu
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

32,833 KM

Details Description Features

$149,995

+ tax & licensing
$149,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SVR AWD, Supercharged, Heads Up Display, 575 HP!

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SVR AWD, Supercharged, Heads Up Display, 575 HP!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$149,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,833KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7674073
  • Stock #: P06A2294
  • VIN: SALWZ2RE2LA884718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Estoril Blue Premium Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,833 KM

Vehicle Description

** Red Calipers + Navigation + Panoramic Sunroof + 22 Inch 5 Split Spoke Gloss Black Alloys + Black Contrast Roof + Meridian Premium Sound System with Dual Channel Subwoofer + LED Premium Headlights + Lane Keep Assist with Cruise Steering Assist + 360 Degree Camera + Electronic Air Suspension ** $506 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Heads Up Display - Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera - Power and Heated/Cooled Front Seats - Memory Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Universal Garage Door Opener - Electronic Air Suspension - Black Contrast Roof - Red Calipers - Terrain Response (Dynamic, Eco, Comfort Program, Grass/Gravel/Snow/Mud Ruts Program, Sand Program, Rock Crawl Program) - 12.3 Inch Interactive Driver Display - Meridian Premium Sound System with Dual Channel Subwoofer - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 5.0L V-8 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Supercharged - Two Tone Leather Interior - 22 Inch 5 Split Spoke Gloss Black Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - 10 Inch Pro Duo Screen Infotainment System - SVR Branded Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Control and Paddle Shifters -Keyless Entry - Comfort Access with Push Button Start - Soft Close Doors - Performance Seats - LED Premium Headlights - LED Fog Lights - Power Folding Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Power Liftgate - Cruise Control with Speed Limiter - Am/Fm/Mp3/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Rain Sensing Wipers - SOS/Assistance Call - 360 Park Distance Control - Forward Alert Assist - Autonomous Emergency Brake Assist - Traffic Sign Recognition with Adaptive Speed Limiter - Driver Condition Monitor - Blind Spot Assist - Cross Traffic Monitor (Forward and Reverse) - Lane Keep Assist with Cruise Steering Assist - Auto High Beam Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

