2020 Land Rover Range Rover

$86,995 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 0 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8522711

8522711 Stock #: P06A3559

P06A3559 VIN: SALWG2SU3LA709384

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,040 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Console Cup Holder Safety Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.