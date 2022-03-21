Menu
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

33,157 KM

$91,995

+ tax & licensing
$91,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE AWD, Supercharged, Pano Roof, Navi, Bluetooth

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE AWD, Supercharged, Pano Roof, Navi, Bluetooth

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$91,995

+ taxes & licensing

33,157KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8798819
  • Stock #: P06A3951
  • VIN: SALWR2SU9LA710002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,157 KM

Vehicle Description

**Brown Leather Interior + Meridian Premium Sound System + Center Console Cooler Box + LED Premium Headlights + Tire Pressure Monitor System** $311 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Memory Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats -Universal Garage Door Opener - Center Console Cooler Box - Terrain Response (Eco, Comfort, Program, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud Ruts, Sand) - Meridian Premium Sound System - Bluetooth - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.0L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Supercharged - Brown Leather Interior - 21 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - LED Premium Headlights - Electronic Air Suspension - Power Liftgate - Auto High Beam Assist - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Mp3/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Rain Sensing Wipers - Park Distance Control Sensor - SOS/Assistance Call - Tire Pressure Monitor System - Driver Condition Monitor - Traffic Sign Recognition with Adaptive Speed Limiter - Blind Spot Assist with Steering Assist - Reverse Cross Traffic Monitor - Autonomous Emergency Brake Assist - Lane Keep Assist with Steering Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 6.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Navigation System
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Console
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

