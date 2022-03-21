2020 Lexus RX 350

$55,995 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 9 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8667059

8667059 Stock #: P06A3667

P06A3667 VIN: JTJHZKFA6L2025205

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Atomic Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 42,968 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Door Map Pockets Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Additional Features Home Link System Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.