2020 Lexus RX 350

42,968 KM

$55,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoplanet

844-470-1227

L AWD, Premium, 7-Seater, Sunroof, Memory Seat!

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

42,968KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8667059
  • Stock #: P06A3667
  • VIN: JTJHZKFA6L2025205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,968 KM

Vehicle Description

$189 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 72 Months/110,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Heated Rear Seats - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Screen Projection CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L 6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Black Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - 7 Passenger Seating - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror with HomeLink - Automatic Headlights - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Power Liftgate - Adaptive Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Usb/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Rain Sensing Wipers - Traction Control - Lane Departure Warning - Forward Collision Warning - Blind Spot Assist - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Auto High Beam Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 6.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Home Link System
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

