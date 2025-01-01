Menu
<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-width: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>LOW KMs!!! | Navigation | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | Leather Interior | Power Tailgate | Aluminum Wheels</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-width: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 22px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-width: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Don’t miss out on this beautiful 2020 Lincoln Corsair for only $25,788 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with Heated Front Seats, Navigation, Memory Settings, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Remote Start, Power Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Satellite Radio, Surround Vision Camera, USB Ports, 12V Power Outlet, Leather Interior, 2.3L 4cyl Engine, 8-Spd Automatic Transmission, Automatic Full Time AWD, Power Liftgate, Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-width: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 22px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-width: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at <a href=tel:905-531-5370>905-531-5370</a> to book an appointment.</span></p>

2020 Lincoln Corsair

44,250 KM

Details

$25,788

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Lincoln Corsair

Standard AWD

12913406

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Standard AWD

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,788

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,250KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LMCJ1D96LUL23306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,250 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMs!!! | Navigation | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | Leather Interior | Power Tailgate | Aluminum Wheels

 

Don’t miss out on this beautiful 2020 Lincoln Corsair for only $25,788 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with Heated Front Seats, Navigation, Memory Settings, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Remote Start, Power Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Satellite Radio, Surround Vision Camera, USB Ports, 12V Power Outlet, Leather Interior, 2.3L 4cyl Engine, 8-Spd Automatic Transmission, Automatic Full Time AWD, Power Liftgate, Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370

$25,788

+ taxes & licensing>

