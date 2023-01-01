Menu
We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

2020 Mazda CX-3

97,300 KM

97,300 KM

$22,900

$22,900

GT Auto AWD
2020 Mazda CX-3

GT Auto AWD

2020 Mazda CX-3

GT Auto AWD

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

97,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DKFD75L1465149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,300 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-XXXX

905-450-0009

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2020 Mazda CX-3