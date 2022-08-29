2020 Mazda CX-3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 4 3 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9145822

9145822 Stock #: 22079

22079 VIN: JM1DKFC7XL1466895

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 82,438 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

