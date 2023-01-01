2020 Mazda CX-3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $25,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 7 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9650611

9650611 Stock #: 22426

22426 VIN: jm1dkfd72l1467232

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 87,800 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.