2020 Mazda CX-5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10524561

10524561 Stock #: 23252

23252 VIN: JM3KFBDM8L0749382

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert

