Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mazda CX-5

89,880 KM

Details Description Features

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda CX-5

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD, Heads Up Display, Back Up Cam, Sunroof!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD, Heads Up Display, Back Up Cam, Sunroof!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 9784600
  2. 9784600
  3. 9784600
  4. 9784600
  5. 9784600
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
89,880KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9784600
  • Stock #: R06A2481
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM4L0817144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,880 KM

Vehicle Description

$121 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/Unlimited Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/Unlimited Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Heads Up Display - Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Bose Sound System - Voice Command - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Black Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Power Liftgate - Automatic Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/HD Radio/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Rain Sensing Wipers - Traffic Sign Recognition System - Blind Spot Assist - Smart City Brake Support - Lane Keep Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Ventilated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2017 Mitsubishi Outl...
 77,907 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SV...
 100,696 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2022 Audi RS 4 Q8 Qu...
 11,047 KM
$155,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory