$24,700
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-235-2864
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
25,183KM
Used
- Stock #: 20-36952
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,183 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Third Row Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2