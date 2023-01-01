Menu
2020 Mazda MAZDA3

25,183 KM

Details Features

$24,700

+ tax & licensing
$24,700

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$24,700

+ taxes & licensing

25,183KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10453437
  • Stock #: 20-36952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-36952
  • Mileage 25,183 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Third Row Seating
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
