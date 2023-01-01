Menu
2020 Mazda MAZDA6

61,501 KM

Details Description

$32,980

+ tax & licensing
$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L w/ Apple CarPlay, Leather Heated Seats

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L w/ Apple CarPlay, Leather Heated Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

61,501KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9608605
  • Stock #: V-73873
  • VIN: JM1GL1VM0L1521709

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-73873
  • Mileage 61,501 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. FULLY RECONDITIONED / MAZDA 6 GS-L TRIM / FWD / 2.5L / 1 KEY / Alloy Wheels / Adaptive Cruise Control / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Leather Seats / Sunroof / USB Port / GREAT FOR SOMEONE LIVING IN THE CITY! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

