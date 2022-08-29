Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz C 300

17,712 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2020 Mercedes-Benz C 300

2020 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC, Turbocharged, Sport Pkg, Navi, Pano Roof!

2020 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC, Turbocharged, Sport Pkg, Navi, Pano Roof!

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A4500
  • Mileage 17,712 KM

Vehicle Description

**LED High Performance Headlights + Apple CarPlay + Wireless Charging ** $180 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth - Wireless Charging CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - 18 Inch 5 Spoked AMG Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - 10 Inch Display - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Go - Push Button Start - LED High Performance Headlights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Aux/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Active Brake Assist - Attention Assist - Blind Spot Assist - Rain Sensing Wipers - Traction Control - Stability Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Climate Control
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

