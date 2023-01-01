$43,795+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-470-1227
2020 Mercedes-Benz C 300
4MATIC, Turbo, Premium/Sport Pkg Navi, Pano Roof!
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
844-470-1227
$43,795
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9892925
- Stock #: R06A2602
- VIN: 55SWF8EB0LU332414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R06A2602
- Mileage 55,778 KM
Vehicle Description
$168 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!
HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle
WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms
WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!
HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated Front Seats
PACKAGES:
Premium Package
- Google Android Auto
- Google Android Auto
- Touchpad
- COMAND Online Navigation
- Navigation Services
- Wireless Phone Charging - Front
- Keyless Go
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Smartphone Integration
Sport Package
- Sport Brake System
- AMG Styling Package
- Sport Suspension
- 18 Inch AMG 5-Spoke Aero Wheels
- Diamond Grille
CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Turbocharged - Black Leather Interior - 18 Inch AMG Twin Spoke Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Split Leather Steering Wheel 0 Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Automatic Headlights - LED Taillights - LED High Performance Lighting System - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb/Mp3 - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors
SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Attention Assist - Rain Sensing Wipers - SOS Emergency Assist - Traction Control - Active Brake Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag
OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.
Payment is based on an 84 mth term.
*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.
FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).
AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.
Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.