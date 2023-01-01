2020 Mercedes-Benz C 300

$43,795 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 5 , 7 7 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9892925

9892925 Stock #: R06A2602

R06A2602 VIN: 55SWF8EB0LU332414

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # R06A2602

Mileage 55,778 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Locks POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.