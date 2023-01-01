2020 Mercedes-Benz C 300

$43,895 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 8 , 6 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9901583

9901583 Stock #: R06A2601

R06A2601 VIN: 55SWF8EB3LU332455

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 48,699 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Mechanical All Wheel Drive Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.