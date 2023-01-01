Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz C 300

48,699 KM

Details Description Features

$43,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,895

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz C 300

2020 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC, Turbo, Premium/Sport Pkg, Navi, Pano Roof!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC, Turbo, Premium/Sport Pkg, Navi, Pano Roof!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 9901583
  2. 9901583
  3. 9901583
  4. 9901583
  5. 9901583
  6. 9901583
  7. 9901583
  8. 9901583
  9. 9901583
  10. 9901583
  11. 9901583
  12. 9901583
  13. 9901583
  14. 9901583
  15. 9901583
  16. 9901583
  17. 9901583
  18. 9901583
  19. 9901583
  20. 9901583
  21. 9901583
  22. 9901583
  23. 9901583
  24. 9901583
  25. 9901583
  26. 9901583
  27. 9901583
  28. 9901583
  29. 9901583
  30. 9901583
  31. 9901583
  32. 9901583
  33. 9901583
  34. 9901583
  35. 9901583
  36. 9901583
  37. 9901583
  38. 9901583
  39. 9901583
  40. 9901583
  41. 9901583
  42. 9901583
  43. 9901583
  44. 9901583
  45. 9901583
  46. 9901583
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$43,895

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
48,699KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9901583
  • Stock #: R06A2601
  • VIN: 55SWF8EB3LU332455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,699 KM

Vehicle Description

$169 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES:

PACKAGES:
Premium Package
- Google Android Auto
- Apple CarPlay
- Touchpad
- COMAND Online Navigation
- Navigation Services
- Wireless Phone Charging - Front
- Keyless Go
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Smartphone Integration

Sport Package
- Sport Brake System
- AMG Styling Package
- Sport Suspension
- 18 Inch AMG 5-Spoke Aero Wheels
- Diamond Grille

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Turbocharged - Black Leather Interior - 18 Inch AMG 5 Twin Spoke Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Power Liftgate - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb/Mp3 - Air Conditioning- Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Door Map Pockets

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2022 BMW X2 xDrive28...
 40,070 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2022 BMW X2 xDrive, ...
 44,597 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q5 Komfort...
 58,040 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory