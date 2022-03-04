Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

37,242 KM

$42,495

+ tax & licensing
$42,495

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

4MATIC, Premium Pkg, Navi, Back Up Cam, Pano Roof!

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

4MATIC, Premium Pkg, Navi, Back Up Cam, Pano Roof!

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

$42,495

+ taxes & licensing

37,242KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8483382
  • Stock #: P06A3311
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB9LJ665348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,242 KM

Vehicle Description

$144 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Power Driver Seat with Memory - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Automatic Stop/Go Technology PACKAGES: Premium Package - Blind Spot Assist - LED High Performance Lighting System - 8 Inch Central Media Display - Thermotronic Automatic Climate Control CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal - LED Daytime Running Light - Ambient Lighting - Power Liftgate - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Attention Assist - Rain Sensing Wipers - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Cruise Control
Navigation System
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Leather Wrap Wheel

Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

