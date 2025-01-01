Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE OR LEASE, EVERYONE IS APPROVED O.A.C<br></p><p>AUTO, 2500 HIGH ROOF 144, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, DIESEL, ALL POWER OPTIONS!</p><p>No Haggle Pricing</p><p>Lowest Interest Rate In GTA</p><p>Free Job Loss Protection</p><p>No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C</p><p>Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars</p><p>YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR, BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL</p><p>WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN! </p><p>www.fiestamotors.online </p><p>CERTIFIED, 5-YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.</p><p>ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9</p><p>PHONE: 905-796-9830</p><p>Fiesta Motors has been serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1738446989979_010559161902767844 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

154,305 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo CARGO VAN,2500 HIGH ROOF 144", BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, DIESEL, ALL POWER OPTIONS!

Watch This Vehicle
12287892

2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo CARGO VAN,2500 HIGH ROOF 144", BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, DIESEL, ALL POWER OPTIONS!

Location

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

905-796-9830

Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,305KM
VIN W1Y4EBHY8LP293114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 154,305 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE OR LEASE, EVERYONE IS APPROVED O.A.C

AUTO, 2500 HIGH ROOF 144", BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, DIESEL, ALL POWER OPTIONS!

No Haggle Pricing

Lowest Interest Rate In GTA

Free Job Loss Protection

No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR, BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL

WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN! 

www.fiestamotors.online 

CERTIFIED, 5-YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9

PHONE: 905-796-9830

Fiesta Motors has been serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Cargo Space Lights
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
6-Way Driver Seat
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Front Cloth Headliner
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
6-Way Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Driver's seat
Analog Appearance
Standard Front Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Residual Heat Recirculation and Supplemental Cabin Heater

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
220 Amp Alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Strut Front Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
92.7 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Grey Front Bumper
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Side Windows Trim
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Grey Bodyside Mouldings
Grey Rear Bumper
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tire Brand Unspecified
Tires: LT245/75R16
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st Row Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

odometer
GVWR: 4
Dashboard Storage
Interior Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
050 lbs)
Axle Ratio: 3.923
1900.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
100 kg (9

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fiesta Motors Inc

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Vans RWD 2500 170
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Vans RWD 2500 170" 358,094 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Infiniti QX60 AWD, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEAT, NAVI, AUX, DISC, ALL POWER OPTONS! for sale in Brampton, ON
2015 Infiniti QX60 AWD, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEAT, NAVI, AUX, DISC, ALL POWER OPTONS! 159,851 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline for sale in Brampton, ON
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline 154,485 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Fiesta Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-796-XXXX

(click to show)

905-796-9830

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fiesta Motors Inc

905-796-9830

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter