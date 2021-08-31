Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 MINI Cooper

15,622 KM

Details Description Features

$34,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2020 MINI Cooper

2020 MINI Cooper

Turbo, Back Up Cam, Pano Roof, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 MINI Cooper

Turbo, Back Up Cam, Pano Roof, Heated Seats

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 7757364
  2. 7757364
  3. 7757364
  4. 7757364
  5. 7757364
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

15,622KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7757364
  • Stock #: P06A2443
  • VIN: WMWXR3C04L2M63265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 15,622 KM

Vehicle Description

$117 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Power Panoramic Sunroof - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.5L I-3 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Turbocharged - Leatherette Interior - 16 Inch Black Alloys - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Keyless Start - Fog Lights - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Automatic Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Mp3/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Rear Parking Sensors - Speed Warning - Rain Sensing Wipers - Traction Control - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Anti-Theft
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2020 Dodge Durango R...
 44,040 KM
$58,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sportage EX...
 54,805 KM
$29,495 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 78,601 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory