2020 MINI Cooper

$34,495 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 6 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7757364

7757364 Stock #: P06A2443

P06A2443 VIN: WMWXR3C04L2M63265

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 15,622 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Security Anti-Theft Windows Panoramic Sunroof Additional Features Rear View Camera Leatherette Interior Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.