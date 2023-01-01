$16,900+ tax & licensing
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-235-2864
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES
Location
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
83,380KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10358646
- Stock #: 20-07446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sapphire Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,380 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
