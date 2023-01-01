Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

83,380 KM

Details Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 10358646
  2. 10358646
  3. 10358646
  4. 10358646
  5. 10358646
  6. 10358646
  7. 10358646
  8. 10358646
  9. 10358646
  10. 10358646
  11. 10358646
  12. 10358646
  13. 10358646
  14. 10358646
  15. 10358646
  16. 10358646
  17. 10358646
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
83,380KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10358646
  • Stock #: 20-07446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sapphire Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-07446
  • Mileage 83,380 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 85,412 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 106,617 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 87,923 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory