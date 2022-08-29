Menu
2020 Mitsubishi RVR

36,537 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH |

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

36,537KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9027334
  • Stock #: 20-05091
  • VIN: JA4AH3AU7LU605091

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,537 KM

This 2020 Mitsubishi RVR have features such as rear camera, heated seats, tilt & telescopic steering, bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, power locks, power steering. Call to book your test drive today!



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks.

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC.




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
CVT

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

