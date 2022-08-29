2020 Mitsubishi RVR

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 3 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9092164

9092164 Stock #: 22054

22054 VIN: JA4AJ3AU1LU603776

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 88,300 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

