2020 Nissan Kicks

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 , 0 0 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8419302

8419302 Stock #: 20-14256

20-14256 VIN: 3N1CP5CV7LL514256

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 5,008 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.