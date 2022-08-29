2020 Nissan Kicks

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 5 1 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9112276

9112276 Stock #: 22060

22060 VIN: 3N1CP5CV5LL483167

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 89,512 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

