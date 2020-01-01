2020 Nissan Murano

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors previous rental Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Knee Air Bag HD Radio Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Hands-Free Liftgate Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

