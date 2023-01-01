Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

75,000 KM

Details Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Pathfinder

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SV Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SV Tech

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1683642404
  2. 1683642411
  3. 1683642418
  4. 1683642424
  5. 1683642432
  6. 1683642438
  7. 1683642445
  8. 1683642453
  9. 1683642459
  10. 1683642468
  11. 1683642475
  12. 1683642480
  13. 1683642486
  14. 1683642493
  15. 1683642498
  16. 1683642504
  17. 1683642509
  18. 1683642515
  19. 1683642521
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
75,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9929126
  • Stock #: 22754
  • VIN: 5N1DR2BM4LC615331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2020 Toyota Sienna L...
 80,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Camry Hy...
 25,400 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 76,422 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory