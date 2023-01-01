Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Qashqai

91,400 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Qashqai

2020 Nissan Qashqai

AWD SV CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Qashqai

AWD SV CVT

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1691597017
  2. 1691597026
  3. 1691597041
  4. 1691597052
  5. 1691597061
  6. 1691597071
  7. 1691597079
  8. 1691597092
  9. 1691597100
  10. 1691597107
  11. 1691597116
  12. 1691597125
  13. 1691597133
  14. 1691597141
  15. 1691597150
  16. 1691597158
  17. 1691597166
  18. 1691597175
  19. 1691597185
  20. 1691597193
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
91,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10280016
  • Stock #: 23013
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CW7LW379630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,400 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2021 Volkswagen Jett...
 85,800 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Jett...
 88,300 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 92,800 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory