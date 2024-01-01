Menu
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Nissan Rogue

88,389 KM

Details Features

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

88,389KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-82447
  • Mileage 88,389 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2020 Nissan Rogue