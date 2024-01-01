$23,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
The Humberview Group
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
877-235-2864
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$23,800
+ taxes & licensing
88,389KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20-82447
- Mileage 88,389 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Humberview Group
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited NAV | MEMORY SEAT | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | AWD 29,821 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M 12,235 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M 34,061 KM $25,741 + tax & lic
Email The Humberview Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Brampton
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
Call Dealer
877-235-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,800
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-235-2864
2020 Nissan Rogue