$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
The Humberview Group
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
877-235-2864
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
20,906KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20-28331
- Mileage 20,906 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Seating
Leather Interior
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rainsensing wipers
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Power Sliding Door
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Humberview Group
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 148 WB - High Roof - Sliding Pass.side Cargo 72,168 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline 6,238 KM $36,897 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline 6,197 KM $28,130 + tax & lic
Email The Humberview Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Brampton
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
Call Dealer
877-235-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-235-2864
2020 Nissan Rogue