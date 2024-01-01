Menu
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Nissan Rogue

20,906 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,906KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-28331
  • Mileage 20,906 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rainsensing wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Power Sliding Door
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-XXXX

877-235-2864

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2020 Nissan Rogue