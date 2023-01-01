$27,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-235-2864
2020 Nissan Rogue
Location
The Humberview Group
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
877-235-2864
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9618958
- Stock #: 20-75583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20-75583
- Mileage 80,819 KM
Vehicle Description
PREVIOUS RENTAL This vehicle had a National Daily Rental companys name on it, NOW it has yours. Low mileage, professionally detailed interior, regular scheduled maintenance, fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast.
Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/
AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:
1) One of Ontarios largest used car dealer networks.
2) Low no haggle Pricing
3) 7 day exchange policy
4) No charge job loss protection
AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!
The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]
*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.