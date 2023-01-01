Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

80,528 KM

Details

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD, Back Up Cam, Pano Roof, Heated Seats!

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD, Back Up Cam, Pano Roof, Heated Seats!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

$27,495

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

80,528KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9784573
  • Stock #: R06A2521
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9LC784237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,528 KM

Vehicle Description

$106 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Heated Front Seats - Power Driver Seat - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Remote Start - Voice Command - Bluetooth

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic Headlights - Fog Lights - Roof Rails - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Aux/Usb/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Front Collision Warning - Lane Departure Warning - Hill Start Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

