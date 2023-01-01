2020 Nissan Rogue

$27,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 5 2 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9784573

9784573 Stock #: R06A2521

R06A2521 VIN: 5N1AT2MV9LC784237

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,528 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.