2020 Nissan Rogue

$27,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 4 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9784579

9784579 Stock #: R06A2523

R06A2523 VIN: 5N1AT2MV5LC774269

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # R06A2523

Mileage 80,451 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Digital clock Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Console Cup Holder Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.