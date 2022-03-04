2020 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8560748

8560748 Stock #: 21730

21730 VIN: 3N1AB8CV7LY241006

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

