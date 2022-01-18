2020 RAM 3500

$92,995 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 8 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8141218

8141218 Stock #: P06A2823T

P06A2823T VIN: 3C63R3SL9LG144861

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A2823T

Mileage 37,802 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Keyless Entry Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Safety Rear View Camera DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.