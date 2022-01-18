$92,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-470-1227
2020 RAM 3500
Limited 4x4, Diesel, Crew Cab, Level 1 Equip Grp!
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
844-470-1227
$92,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8141218
- Stock #: P06A2823T
- VIN: 3C63R3SL9LG144861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P06A2823T
- Mileage 37,802 KM
Vehicle Description
**5th Wheel & Gooseneck Towing Prep Group + Navigation + Sunroof + 360 Degree Camera + Harman/Kardon Sound System** $314 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Sunroof - 360 Degree Camera - Back Up Camera - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated/Cooled Front Seats - Heated Rear Seat - Wireless Charging Pad - Remote Start - Universal Garage Door Opener - Harman/Kardon Sound System - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - Bluetooth Limited Level 1 Equipment Group - Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist Centre HighMounted Stop light with Camera - Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking - Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop - 17 Speaker High Performance Audio - Adaptive Steering System - Surround View Camera System - Trailer Reverse Guidance CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 6.7L V-6 cyl - 4x4 - Diesel - 20 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Running Board - Power Adjustable Pedals with Memory - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Engine Block Heater - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Rain Sensing Wipers - Hill Start Assist - Class V Hitch Receiver - Trailer Sway Control - Auto High Beam Assist - Blind Spot Assist with Cross Path Detection - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.