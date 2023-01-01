Menu
2020 RAM Cargo Van

60,900 KM

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2020 RAM Cargo Van

2020 RAM Cargo Van

2500 HIGH ROOF 136" WB

2020 RAM Cargo Van

2500 HIGH ROOF 136" WB

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

60,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: 22905
  • VIN: 3C6TRVCG9LE130287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 60,900 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

