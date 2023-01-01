2020 RAM Cargo Van

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 5 , 9 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10276521

10276521 Stock #: 22995

22995 VIN: 3C6TRVCG0LE123230

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 55,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.