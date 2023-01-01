$39,900+ tax & licensing
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
#9 Auto Sales
905-450-0009
2020 RAM Cargo Van
2020 RAM Cargo Van
2500 HIGH ROOF 136" WB
Location
#9 Auto Sales
690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
905-450-0009
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
55,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10276521
- Stock #: 22995
- VIN: 3C6TRVCG0LE123230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 55,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
#9 Auto Sales
690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7