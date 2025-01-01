Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>2020 TESLA MODEL 3 (STANDARD RANGE PLUS ), </strong>KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER SEATS, MOONROOF, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, MOONROOF, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KILOMETERS AND MUCH MORE</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>HST and Licensing will be extra**</strong></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>Certification is available for $799 -     </strong></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-size: 15px;>CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 7.99% O.A.C</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><h4 style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 10px 0px; line-height: 1.1; font-size: 1.8rem; color: #262425; font-family: Open Sans; text-wrap-style: initial; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a;>FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: + HST & LICENSING</span></strong></span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: 400; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: 400;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>CASH PRICE: + HST & LICENSING</strong></span></span></h4><h4 style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 10px 0px; line-height: 1.1; font-size: 1.8rem; font-family: Open Sans; color: #262425; background-color: #ffffff;> </h4><h4 style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 10px 0px; line-height: 1.1; font-size: 1.8rem; font-family: Open Sans; color: #262425; background-color: #ffffff;>Warranty</h4><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; outline: 0px;>36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; outline: 0px;>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST</p>

Location

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7

905-799-6565

  1. 1746555191896
  2. 1746555192448
  3. 1746555192944
  4. 1746555193397
  5. 1746555193859
  6. 1746555194294
  7. 1746555194745
  8. 1746555195193
  9. 1746555195651
VIN 5YJ3E1EA4LF715715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 TESLA MODEL 3 (STANDARD RANGE PLUS ), KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER SEATS, MOONROOF, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, MOONROOF, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KILOMETERS AND MUCH MORE

HST and Licensing will be extra**

Certification is available for $799 -     CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...

FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 7.99% O.A.C

WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.

PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM 

LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 

APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!

 

FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: + HST & LICENSING
CASH PRICE: + HST & LICENSING Warranty

36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

