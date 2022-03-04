Menu
2020 Toyota Camry

55,000 KM

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

SE

2020 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

55,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8556656
  • Stock #: 21735
  • VIN: 4T1G11AK6LU384845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

