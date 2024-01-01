Menu
SUNROOF* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA**<div><br></div><div>| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</div><div><br></div><div>Year: 2020</div><div>Make: Toyota </div><div>Model: Corolla </div><div>Kms: 126,320</div><div>Price: 16,880$</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars </div><div>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous reliable sedan Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 Toyota Corolla with only 126,320KMS!! For the low price of $16,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as sunroof, heated seats back up camera, keyless entry, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. </div><div><br></div><div>Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. </div><div><br></div><div>Please call to book an appointment for a test drive- BY APPOINTMENT ONLY</div>

2020 Toyota Corolla

126,320 KM

$16,880

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

12039922

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,320KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBEXLP033955

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,320 KM

SUNROOF* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA**
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2020Make: Toyota Model: Corolla Kms: 126,320Price: 16,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous reliable sedan Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 Toyota Corolla with only 126,320KMS!! For the low price of $16,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as sunroof, heated seats back up camera, keyless entry, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 
Please call to book an appointment for a test drive- BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
416-606-7758

$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

2020 Toyota Corolla