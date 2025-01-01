$19,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
AUTO, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, BACKUP CAMERA, ALL POWER OPTIONS!
2020 Toyota Corolla
AUTO, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, BACKUP CAMERA, ALL POWER OPTIONS!
Location
Fiesta Motors Inc
1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
416-855-6663
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,329 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTO, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, BACKUP CAMERA, ALL POWER OPTIONS! FINANCE OR LEASE TO OWN, EVERYONE IS APPROVED O.A.C No Haggle Pricing Lowest Interest Rate In GTA Free Job Loss Protection No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6 .99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR, BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN! www.fiestamotors.online CERTIFIED, 5-YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9 PHONE: 905-796-9830 Fiesta Motors has been serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fiesta Motors Inc
Email Fiesta Motors Inc
Fiesta Motors Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-855-XXXX(click to show)
416-855-6663
Alternate Numbers905-796-9830
+ taxes & licensing
416-855-6663