2020 Toyota Corolla
XSE
Location
Noble Auto Hut
222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7
905-799-6565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,729 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID XSE, HEATED SEATS,LEATHER SEATS,SUNROOF,APPLE CARPLAY/ANDRIOD AUTO, LED HEADLIGHTS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, CLEAN CARFAX AND MUCH MORE
HST and Licensing will be extra**
Certification is available for $799 - CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...
Vehicle Features
