2020 Toyota Corolla

20,668 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Ali Baba Motors

647-985-4486

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Ali Baba Motors

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

647-985-4486

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

20,668KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6052731
  VIN: 5YFBPRBE2LP019998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,668 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival. This 2020 Toyota Corolla LE model just arrived in stock. it come with options such as Power Windows, Power Locks,Wireless Charging, Back-Up Camera, Sunroof, Blind Spot System, and many more power options available. Don't hesitate because this vehicle will be gone! Financing available for all kind of Credit. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, No Problem. We Finance Everyone!! Open 7 days a week. For more details contact us at 647-985-4486/647-893-4486.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

