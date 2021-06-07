2020 Toyota Corolla ...

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 5 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7251317

7251317 Stock #: R06A1599

R06A1599 VIN: 5YFBPRBE2LP008886

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,540 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

