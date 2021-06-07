2020 Toyota Corolla ...

$19,595 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 6 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7251323

7251323 Stock #: R06A1596

R06A1596 VIN: 5YFBPRBE4LP053568

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 41,606 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Additional Features Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

