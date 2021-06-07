2020 Toyota Corolla ...

$19,595 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 4 2 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7251326

7251326 Stock #: R06A1597

R06A1597 VIN: 5YFBPRBE8LP084984

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blueprint

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 41,421 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Convenience Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

