Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,500 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 2 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7732113

7732113 Stock #: 20-02424

20-02424 VIN: 5YFB4RBEXLP002424

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 37,288 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Security SECURITY ALARM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.