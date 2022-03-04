Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

46,867 KM

$26,795

+ tax & licensing
LE, Toyota Safety Sense, Bluetooth, Back Up Cam!

Location

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Logo_OneOwner

  • Listing ID: 8641532
  • Stock #: P06A3490
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBEXLP018324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A3490
  • Mileage 46,867 KM

Vehicle Description

$91 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Voce Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.8L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 16 Inch Steel Rims with Hubs - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Toyota Safety Sense (Pre Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist) - Blind Spot Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632.. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Hubcaps
Cloth Interior

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

